News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Spreading kindness: Deputy replaces student’s stolen scooter after high school bullying

A deputy in northern Nevada is being praised for helping replace a high school student's stolen...
A deputy in northern Nevada is being praised for helping replace a high school student's stolen scooter.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (Gray News) - A deputy in Nevada is helping spread some positivity in the community.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputy Shipton recently responded to a call in Sun Valley, outside of the Reno area, regarding a high school freshman who had his scooter stolen.

The student reportedly told the deputy that he had been bullied and harassed at school before having his scooter taken.

Authorities said Shipton empathized with the boy’s story and helped replace the stolen item.

According to the sheriff’s office, Shipton purchased a new scooter and brought it to the high schooler’s home to show him the world isn’t as negative as it sometimes seems.

Officials thanked the deputy for going above and beyond.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County
Sweet Lola's to move from downtown location
Sweet Lola’s moving to new location on 6th Street in Wausau
Amber Alert canceled, suspect found
Amber Alert canceled: Kryssy King is found safe, suspect in custody
Jason Hoffman and his wife were sleeping in their bed when the plane crashed. They said it...
3 killed after small plane crashes into home
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst during the first half of an NCAA college football game against...
UW: Chryst out at Badger football coach, Jim Leonhard will take over

Latest News

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
People with Ron Johnson's campaign met in Wausau, Mandela Barnes campaigned in Madison Tuesday
U.S. Senate campaigns continue to discuss issues at stops around Wisconsin
D.C. Everest School District moves ahead on plan to build $35M sports complex
D.C. Everest School District moves ahead on plan to build $35M sports complex
Candidates for 7th Congressional District debate in Minocqua
Candidates for 7th Congressional District debate in Minocqua
FILE - Alex Jones testifies on September, 22, 2022 in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Alex Jones won’t re-take stand in Sandy Hook defamation trial