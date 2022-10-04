News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

SOURCE: Chryst will receive $11 million buyout

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talks to quarterback Jack Coan during the first half of an...
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talks to quarterback Jack Coan during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that former Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst will receive a reduced buyout of $11 million, to be paid no later than February 1, 2023. All funds will come from the University of Wisconsin Foundation.

Chryst previously had a five-year agreement that had been extended through January 31, 2027.

It was announced on Sunday evening that the University of Wisconsin and Chryst had parted ways and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard would now serve as interim head coach.

Chryst finished at Wisconsin with a 67-26 overall record, with a 43-18 mark in Big Ten Conference play.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 15-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been found.
Missing Wisconsin girl found safe, suspect arrested, deputies say
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst during the first half of an NCAA college football game against...
UW: Chryst out at Badger football coach, Jim Leonhard will take over
1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County
Amber Alert canceled, suspect found
Amber Alert canceled: Kryssy King is found safe, suspect in custody
Five drivers made up the contest's lineup through various competitions.
Monster trucks roar in Marathon Park for two Saturday shows

Latest News

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst, right, shakes hands with linebacker Vince Biegel (47) before...
Wisconsin Rapids native, former Badger Vince Biegel holds high praise for Paul Chryst upon firing
Washington State's Nakia Watson (25) runs past Wisconsin's Jake Chaney (36) during the first...
Badgers stunned as they fall to Washington State, 17-14
D.C. Everest graduate Zach Mueller (#74) in a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp...
D.C. Everest graduate Zach Mueller takes the field against Wisconsin
Head Coach Luke Venne takes over a UWSP team that went 2-8 in 2021.
With a new head coach, UWSP football looks for improvements in 2022
David Hill celebrates after scoring his second goal of the game against UW-Superior
UWSP Men’s Hockey Unveils 2022-23 Season Schedule