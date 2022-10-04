News and First Alert Weather App
Lowe’s is giving away 100 headlamps per store nationwide

Each Lowe’s store nationwide will give away 100 free Kobalt headlamps to registered customers.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Lowe’s stores nationwide are giving away free headlamps to shoppers this week.

To snag a free Kobalt headlamp, you must register here on Lowe’s website by Oct. 6.

Each Lowe’s store nationwide will give away 100 free Kobalt headlamps to registered customers. Registration to reserve your headlamp is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Once you’re registered, you can pickup your headlamp at your designated Lowe’s store on Oct. 8.

The giveaway is limited to one headlamp per customer.

Lowe’s said the exact Kobalt product will vary by location. According to Lowe’s website, the chain sells five varieties of Kobalt headlamps, ranging in price from $9.98 to $36.98.

Lowe’s said the massive giveaway is to celebrate Fire Safety Month.

