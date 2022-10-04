Gov. Evers calls for special session on abortion law

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin state legislature is meeting in a special session on Tuesday after Governor Tony Evers called for a vote to turn over abortion rights to voters.

Dr. Ann Helms, state lead for the Committee to Protect Health Care says the current state law on abortion is unclear on the one exception allowing the procedure: saving the life of the mother.

“Every hospital’s left to figure out what that means. The law is extremely archaically written. How sick is sick? How close is close? How nearly dead is nearly dead? And that is ridiculous in my mind,” Helms said.

Helms believes doctors are more equipped to inform their patients than politicians, and the law should evolve to reflect modern society.

“They want to say ‘We already know what’s best,’ based on something that was written in 1849, when women weren’t actually full citizens because they didn’t have the right to vote, and slavery was still in place,” Helms said.

Wisconsin Planned Parenthood CEO Tanya Atkinson says the people also want the law updated.

“Any poll you look at, the majority of Wisconsinites support access to safe and legal abortion, and yet here we are,” Atkinson said.

She worries about the state of health care in Wisconsin if changes aren’t made.

“There are implications for our health system at large. There are medical students who don’t want to study in Wisconsin any longer,” Atkinson said.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu called the special session a political stunt in a joint statement.

Republican senator Ron Johnson has expressed support for exceptions like rape and incest to be added to the ban.

