First Alert Weather: Big pattern change ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A big pattern change on the way for the end of the work week as a cold front approaches the Badger State. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, blustery conditions, and early winter-like precipitation all possible in the forecast ahead.

A low pressure sitting over Western Minnesota Tuesday will move a cold front through North-Central Wisconsin Wednesday. Prior to the fronts arrival, light and spotty rain or sprinkles falling in some locations across the Northwoods Tuesday morning. Sprinkles won’t last for very long; mainly dry and mostly cloudy weather conditions on tap for much of Tuesday. Highs will continue to warm near the upper 60s to low 70s.

Cloudy with highs near 70 Tuesday. Chance for sprinkles Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the upper 40s. Scattered showers at times throughout Wednesday as the cold front pushes through the Badger State. Showers won’t last the entire day as there will be dry periods. Highs remain above average near 70°. Scattered showers or thunderstorms to develop Wednesday evening. Showers to linger into Thursday morning.

Scattered showers to move in ahead of a front Wednesday morning (WSAW)

Scattered showers or thunderstorms to develop ahead of a cold front Wednesday evening (WSAW)

Lingering showers Thursday to clear for much of the afternoon. Temperatures to drop nearly 20-degrees Wednesday into Thursday as highs only to mid-50s. Skies will be cloudy but conditions will be blustery in wake of the front.

Blustery winds for Thursday out of the North in wake of a cold front. (WSAW)

Chilly north winds gusting into the region at 30-40 mph. Sustained winds around 20 mph. With cooler temperatures and blustery winds, outdoor conditions won’t feel great.

Lingering rain showers into Thursday morning in wake of the cold front (WSAW)

Temperatures to fall at or below freezing point Thursday night into Friday morning. Chance for some lingering precipitation to occur, which may fall as a form of snow. A winter mix is possible for a period of time as temperatures fall towards freezing-point. This will be highly dependant if we see precipitation occur in the region for Thursday night.

Sharp drop in temperatures heading into the end of the work week (WSAW)

With temperatures falling at or below freezing point Thursday night into Friday, any lingering precipitation may fall as a winter mix (WSAW)

Friday will likely be the coolest day of the week with clouds, and perhaps some breaks of sun. No less, highs will not make it out of the 40s in a majority of the area. Next weekend will feature some sun on Saturday and Sunday. Still cooler than average for this time of the year with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.