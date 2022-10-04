News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

De Pere School District raising money for two new therapy dogs

After the success of Charlee at Dickinson Elementary, the school district wants to bring in 2 more dogs
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Unified School District of De Pere is raising funds to buy two new therapy dogs.

In 2021, the district purchased a therapy dog named Charlee. She makes her home at Dickinson Elementary School. Charlee helps students with anxiety, social and emotional issues.

The district now wants to purchase two new dogs for other elementary schools in the district.

“We use a program called zones of regulation here. It’s a four point scale and if a child is a three or a four, that’s an escalated state. Data shows that within five to ten minutes of Charlee engaging in the situation, they’re back down to a regulated state or a one. Then back to class learning,” says Luke Herlache, principal, Dickinson Elementary School.

The district is hosting a Redbird Rally Friday, Oct. 7. The goal is to raise $15,000 to purchase dogs for Heritage Elementary and Altmayer Elementary.

“Charlee is really nice. Therapy dogs are just trained to help people. If the other schools got some, they’d be able to have the same kind of things with Charlee,” said Odin Johnston, student at Dickinson Elementary

The Redbird Rally is at De Pere Middle School on Friday from 4-6:30 p.m.

There will be bounce houses, games and food. The cost of admission is $5.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County
Sweet Lola's to move from downtown location
Sweet Lola’s moving to new location on 6th Street in Wausau
Amber Alert canceled, suspect found
Amber Alert canceled: Kryssy King is found safe, suspect in custody
Jason Hoffman and his wife were sleeping in their bed when the plane crashed. They said it...
3 killed after small plane crashes into home
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst during the first half of an NCAA college football game against...
UW: Chryst out at Badger football coach, Jim Leonhard will take over

Latest News

Riley Pechinski walks up to the hole after an eagle on the first hole.
SPASH girls golf advances to state for first time since 2019
Dick Ausman (L) and Tom Tiffany (R)
7th Congressional candidates debate at Lakeland High School
7th Congressional Debate
7th Congressional Debate
Darrell Brooks faces six counts of homicide and dozens of additional felonies in connection...
Jury selected in Waukesha parade suspect’s trial
Plan for 'Turner Greenheck Community Center.'
DC Everest moves forward with $35M athletic complex