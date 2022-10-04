Chippewa Co. kidnapping suspect in jail, expected in court Tuesday

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -During the weekend an amber alert was issued for a 15-year-old girl in the Holcombe area.

Now the man authorities said she was with is in the Chippewa County Jail and could face multiple charges.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday night, that suspect, 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn, was found and arrested in Douglas County.

A few hours earlier, the teenage victim was found safe in the Cornell area.

Saturday morning, the father of a girl in the Holcombe area told law enforcement officers his daughter was missing.

“He, upon checking her bedroom, noticed she was gone,” said Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk. “He was suspect she might have been a victim of some type of kidnapping due to the fact there was an ongoing investigation with our department in regards to Mr. Blackburn.”

Kowalczyk said since last summer, the sheriff’s office was investigating Blackburn who has most recently been living in Tennessee. The sheriff said Blackburn and the victim were talking to each other online, but the teen had tried ending their connection.

“We’re going to put this puzzle back together as to when he left Tennessee, when he arrived at the airport, how he got to Ruby, Chippewa County,” Kowalczyk said.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, Kowalczyk said Blackburn and the victim likely left her home on foot.

Law enforcement officers used dogs, drones and other technology like pinging Blackburn’s phone to try to find the missing teen.

“On occasion we would get a ping,” Kowalczyk said. “On occasion it would not ping anymore. Again, what I think would happen is that the phone would be turned off and on, so we had a pattern, we had an area. Never did we probably get more than seven miles from the residence with our pings and that.”

Sunday night, the victim ended up at a home in the Cornell area. The people living in the home said the victim came up to the house and rang the doorbell.

Hours later, Blackburn was found in Douglas County in a friend’s car.

“With the use of pinging of phones, we were able to locate the vehicle in question, made a traffic stop and arrested Blackburn without incident,” Kowalczyk said.

As the investigation continues, for parents Sheriff Kowalczyk said: “Be aware. Be aware of what your kids are doing. Be concerned. Asked your kids what they’re doing, who they’re associating with, and show them that you do care.”

Blackburn is expected in court Tuesday morning for a bond hearing. The Sheriff’s Office is recommending multiple charges be filed including kidnapping, burglary and sexual assault of a child.

