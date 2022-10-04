Brewers eliminated from playoff contention

Milwaukee, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers have been eliminated from playoff contention for the first time since 2017 after the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Houston Astros, 3-0.

The Brewers were down to their last out against the Arizona Diamondbacks before rallying from behind to win, but it proved all for naught when the Phillies won. The Brewers have lost six of their last nine games.

The Brewers have made the playoffs in the last four seasons. The 85 wins they currently have would be their worst in a 162 game season since 2016.

