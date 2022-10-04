Bars get ready for early, international Packers game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s an early kickoff for the Packers on Sunday. And we mean early. The Packers and Giants will be playing in the afternoon in London, but back home it will be 8:30 Sunday morning.

As the Green Bay Packers prepare for their game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, so is Green Bay’s stadium district. The early kickoff means Packers fans and the local establishments are changing the way they operate on an NFL Sunday.

We went to Stadium View, The Bar and Anduzzi’s to see what’s on tap, and most are opening between 7 and 8 A.M. -- about four hours earlier than normal. But if you’re going to any of these establishments, food won’t be available until 8 A.M. or at kick-off.

Let’s just say day drinking is of no consequence to many fans.

“We will be open by 7 A.M., ready for that game. We are also opening a lot of extra service areas -- all of our normal areas plus some extra rooms in the back. Been getting a lot of phone calls. People are ready to come out for this game, and we want to be ready for them, too,” Amber Wrona, manager at Stadium View, said.

“We are going to be opening the doors at 7 A.M. The kitchen is going to be open at 8 A.M. and we’ll have full service at 8 A.M.,” The Bar’s general manager Jacob Montalban said of their game plan.

“We will be opening extra early on Sunday, we’ll be opening at 8 A.M. with our kitchen opening at 9 a.m., so we’ll be open and ready to party with everybody early in the morning on Sunday,” Anduzzi’s marketing director, Samantha Scott, said.

“We have some plans. We’re not exactly sure what we’re doing, but I know we’re going to be around town doing something for sure,” a fan identified as Jessica T. said.

Other fans we spoke with might not be getting up to have a Lambeau lemonade at the bar. Many told us they’ll stay in the friendly confines of their homes at that hour.

“Probably just chill at home, watching the Packer game with my husband,” Kelsie Williquette said.

“Staying at home,” Tony Lensmire echoed. “Too early.”

A woman identified as Nina V. said on Sunday morning at 8:30 she’s probably cleaning her house and doing laundry. “I probably won’t even watch the game,” she said.

Not only will bars open early, but many churches and other local establishments are changing their operations to accommodate the early Packers game.

For you sports fans, Harry Kane of the Spurs will reportedly be in attendance at Tottenham Hotspur. So, if Mason Crosby is sidelined, one of the top strikers in the Premier League might give it a go.

Action 2 News is tagging along across the pond as London’s calling the Packers. Sports director Chris Roth and photojournalist Will Sentowski are Britain-bound. You’ll see their reports on “Green Bay to the U.K.” starting Thursday and continuing all through the weekend.

