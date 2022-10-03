News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau’s first-ever walking light show ‘Blossom Of Lights’ to begin Oct. 6

Blossom of Lights logo
By Erinn Taylor and Tony Langfellow
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Monk Botanical Gardens will transform into an illuminated forest during a unique walking light show.

Blossom of Lights is Thursday-Saturday Oct. 6-29 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. This is Wausau’s first-ever walking light show. Organizers are hoping to attract 6,000 during the course of the event.

Darcie Howard, Executive Director for Monk Botanical Gardens described the show as magical, saying there is something for everyone, young and old.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Click here to purchase tickets online.

A grant from the Dwight and Linda Davis Foundation helped make the event possible. Thirty-thousand dollars worth of lights will illuminate 10 acres of the gardens.

The walk concludes at the kitchen garden and potager, where you can enjoy Scarecrows on Parade and purchase shirts, dinner from a local food truck or vendor, and beer and refreshments.

Cost is $10 per person or $40 per family group of 4-6 (Family ticket pricing includes a household of up to two adults and up to five children under 18 years old, with a maximum of six individuals per ticket. If your family includes more than six individuals, please purchase individual tickets for the remainder of your group.) Children ages 2 and under are free.

Additional information:

Food Vendor Schedule:

Boriken Mart – Oct 6, 14, 15, 22, 27 & 28

Rocky Rococo’s – Oct 6, 13, 20, 21, 22, & 29

Taste of Manila – Oct 7 & 8

Taste of Jamaica – Oct 8, 20, & 29

Newch’s Eatery – Oct 7, 13, 14, 15, 21, 27, & 28

Face painting on select nights:

Oct 6, 10, 13-15, 20-22, 27, & 28$5-10 per face, depending on the design. Cash only.

