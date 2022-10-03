News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Events announces event schedule for 2023

Wausau Events warns of hoax event.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Events has announced the line-up for event for 2023.

Its season will include many traditional events while incorporating events that have not returned since the pandemic.

The entire 2023 Schedule of Events includes:

• Winter Brew Fest: January 27, 2023 – Wausau Elks Lodge

• Winter Fest: January 28, 2023 – 400 Block & Great Hall at the Grand Theater

• Summer Kickoff: June 3, 2023 – Fern Island

• Concerts on the Square: Every Wednesday June 7 – August 30, 2023

• Wings Over Wausau: June 16 & 17, 2023 – Wausau Airport

• Run the Runway 5K: June 17, 2023 – Wausau Airport

• Chalkfest: June 23 & 24, 2023 – 400 Block

• Big Bull Falls Blues Fest: August 18 & 19, 2023 – Fern Island

• Beer & Bacon Fest: September 16, 2023 – Fern Island

• Harvest Fest: October 7, 2023 – 400 Block

• Holiday Parade: December 1, 2023 – Marathon Park to the 400 Block

“We’re excited to bring back some of our other events that haven’t happened since the pandemic hit” said Alissandra Aderholdt, Executive Director at Wausau Events.

