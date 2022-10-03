Third string quarterback, run-game provides variety of challenges for Packers defense.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Just minutes into the first quarter, second-string quarterback Brian Hoyer exited the game with a head injury.

Putting 2022 fourth-round draft pick Bailey Zappe taking his place.

But even with more sudden changes thrown the defense’s way, they remained prepared.

“He can run the ball a little bit,” says Kenny Clark, Packers Defensive Tackle. “They can get him to run, they didn’t really do that much today. That’s what we were kind of preparing for. But, for the most part, they stuck to what they did on film. We just didn’t do a good job in the run game.”

Although Zappe didn’t run as much as expect, the defense seeded 167 yards to their opposition. With running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris each registering a combined 152 yards and an average of 4.75 yards per carry.

Something the defense hold a higher standard for themselves.

“Yeah I don’t like getting ran on, honestly,” says Clark “As a D-tackle, that’s the most annoying thing for a team to continue running the ball. that’s probably the most annoying thing that can happen.”

But despite their challenges, at the end of the day. They accomplished their goal of finding a formula to set up their victory.

“Our whole mindset was, you know, making sure we give back 12 the ball, that’s all we kept saying,” says Rashaan Gary. “Don’t let them get the first down, don’t let them get a field goal. So, you know, that was our goal as a defense and we accomplished.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.