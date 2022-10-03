News and First Alert Weather App
A tale of two halves for the Packers offense highlights 27-24 O.T. victory

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) catches a touchdown pass against the New...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) catches a touchdown pass against the New England Patriots' Jonathan Jones during an NFL game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - By the time halftime hit today’s game, Aaron Rodgers was struggling. He was just 4-for-11 with 44 yards.

But what really irked him post was that pick-six he threw near the end zone of the first half.

And he was really kicking himself.

“To go into halftime 7-3 is obviously better than a freaking pick six and being down 10-7,” says Aaron Rodgers, Packers Quarterback.

Which translated into halftime.

“It was pretty quiet but you know, I think towards the end of that halftime period, guys were talking and stuff and like, first half is over, get it over with,” says Allen Lazard, Packers Wide Receiver. “Wipe it clean and lets go out and do what we do best.”

”I’ve been a great player for a long time,” says Rodgers. “Not a whole lot I need to tell myself. Just play better.”

They tested that confidence right off the bat facing a third down in the second half. A tough Rodgers throw found Lazard and moved the chains.

The chains kept moving as the Packers scored 20 points in the second half.

“I usually don’t have two terrible halves, so I kind of returned to the form I expect of myself and we started moving the football,” says Rodgers.

“12 doesn’t blink,” says Aaron Jones, Packers Running Back. “He always responds, and rises to the occasion so never a doubt.”

Another vote of confidence in Rodgers, but problems still persist.

”This way of winning, I don’t think is sustainable,” says Rodgers. “It puts too much pressure on our defense, Obviously we got to play better, I got to play better.”

He specifically pointed out the second half. Saying that’s that’s more on brand with Packers.

