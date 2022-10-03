Sweet Lola’s moving to new location on 6th Street in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A popular bakery in downtown Wausau announced Monday it is moving to a new location.

Sweet Lola’s is located at 303 N 3rd Street. The business is moving less than a mile away to the same building as Serenity Now Massage, which is located at 1015 N 6th Street.

Oct. 29 will be the last day Sweet Lola’s is open downtown. On Nov. 1 it will reopen at 1015 N 6th Street.

City officials said a tenant isn’t currently slated to move into 303 N. 3rd St.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.