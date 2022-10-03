News and First Alert Weather App
Sweet Lola’s moving to new location on 6th Street in Wausau

Sweet Lola's to move from downtown location
Sweet Lola's to move from downtown location(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A popular bakery in downtown Wausau announced Monday it is moving to a new location.

Sweet Lola’s is located at 303 N 3rd Street. The business is moving less than a mile away to the same building as Serenity Now Massage, which is located at 1015 N 6th Street.

Oct. 29 will be the last day Sweet Lola’s is open downtown. On Nov. 1 it will reopen at 1015 N 6th Street.

City officials said a tenant isn’t currently slated to move into 303 N. 3rd St.

