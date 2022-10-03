News and First Alert Weather App
Marathon County Public Library to offer computer class for beginners

By Erinn Taylor and Tony Langfellow
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Public Library in Wausau will offer a free computer class for beginners at its Wausau headquarters.

The class will be held on three different dates and times: on Oct. 5 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Oct. 12 from 1:30-2:30 p.m.; and Oct. 19 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

During the class, library staff will teach the very basics of using a computer, from getting comfortable with the mouse to getting acquainted with the desktop and more. This class is designed for people who have limited or no prior computer use.

Laptops will be provided for attendees to use during the class. This event is free and open to the public, with registration required. For more information, or to register, call 715-261-7230 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/11053.

