‘Grandpa’s Farm’ draws families to pumpkin patch

You still have a few weekends to enjoy 'Grandpa's Farm.'
You still have a few weekends to enjoy 'Grandpa's Farm.'
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - You still have two weekends left to check out ‘Grandpa’s Farm’ in Merrill. It started as an idea to allow kids and their families to experience life on the farm.

“It used to be in the olden days that every kid, most kids had some kind of grandpa’s farm that they could go to or uncle’s farm. where they could learn about agriculture, they could learn where their food comes from, they could enjoy hay stacks and animals, but there aren’t as many farms these days,” said Tricia Crockford, owner of ‘Grandpa’s Farm.’

Crockford’s father came up with the idea. He wanted a place for families to gather at. That’s why he decided to plant pumpkins.

“We started out a little more basic with pumpkins...” said Crockford.

But, it’s grown tremendously over the years. There is now a corn maze, tractor rides, outdoor games, and more. Crockford said the activities bring families together.

“One of my favorite things to hear is grandparents sharing stories with their kids when they are here. i heard a grandpa today say ‘papa used to have one of those.’ and so the things that the older generations see, it sparks memories and then they pass those stories on to their kids,” said Crockford.

Crockford added ‘Grandpa’s Farm’ gets kids outdoors and gives them the opportunity to have fun.

“There are not any kids on technology right now. they are having a blast just playing and having good old-fashioned fun,”said Crockford.

‘Grandpa’s Farm’ is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am until 5 pm. Admission includes a pumpkin and all activities.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

