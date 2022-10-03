News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Flexible start dates of Oct. 3, Nov. 7 coming up at Nicolet College

Nicolet College
Nicolet College(Nicolet College)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - While some fall classes have already started at Nicolet, the college still has numerous start dates coming up in numerous academic programs that are now being offered in the highly-flexible competency-based education format, also known as CBE.

“One of the great aspects of these classes is that students can start them at numerous times throughout the year,” said Erika Warning-Meyer, Nicolet vice president of Enrollment and Student Affairs.

“We all know life can take twists and turns, and we created this flexible start format in order to have that door to college-wide open for students to enroll at just about any time that is right for them.”

Upcoming start dates for CBE classes are Monday, Oct. 3, and again on Monday, Nov. 7.

Academic programs that are offered in the flexible CBE format include accounting, automotive, administrative professional, business management, electromechanical technology, industrial mechanical, IT computer support, IT web development, and welding.

The classes in each of these programs also offer a high degree of flexibility, with students completing the course at the times that are right for them and around their busy lives.

In order to accomplish this, the curriculum is broken down into smaller chunks, known as competencies.

Once students have proven that they’ve mastered one competency, they move on to the next. When they’ve demonstrated proficiency with all of the required competencies, they are awarded college credits and ultimately a college degree.

“What’s beneficial to students is that they progress through the competencies at their own pace,” Warning-Meyer explained. “If they have previous experience with a specific skill, they can progress through that competency fairly quickly. If they come across one that is more challenging, they can work one-on-one with the instructor until they grasp the concept and master the given skill.”

Throughout any given academic year there are nine different start dates-- three for every term.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 15-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been found.
Missing Wisconsin girl found safe, suspect arrested, deputies say
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst during the first half of an NCAA college football game against...
UW: Chryst out at Badger football coach, Jim Leonhard will take over
Five drivers made up the contest's lineup through various competitions.
Monster trucks roar in Marathon Park for two Saturday shows
Amber Alert canceled, suspect found
Amber Alert canceled: Kryssy King is found safe, suspect in custody
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, Flight Unit and patrol deputies are investigating...
Teen dies, two critically injured in stolen Maserati wreck, authorities say

Latest News

File: Desktop Computer
Marathon County Public Library to offer computer class for beginners
Sweet Lola's to move from downtown location
Sweet Lola’s moving to new location on 6th Street in Wausau
Wausau Events warns of hoax event.
Wausau Events announces event schedule for 2023
Emily Davies, Dale Ryman selected for WBA Debate planning team
NewsChannel 7 to air U.S. Senate Debate on Oct. 7; Davies, Ryman selected for WBA debate team