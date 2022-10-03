Flexible start dates of Oct. 3, Nov. 7 coming up at Nicolet College

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - While some fall classes have already started at Nicolet, the college still has numerous start dates coming up in numerous academic programs that are now being offered in the highly-flexible competency-based education format, also known as CBE.

“One of the great aspects of these classes is that students can start them at numerous times throughout the year,” said Erika Warning-Meyer, Nicolet vice president of Enrollment and Student Affairs.

“We all know life can take twists and turns, and we created this flexible start format in order to have that door to college-wide open for students to enroll at just about any time that is right for them.”

Upcoming start dates for CBE classes are Monday, Oct. 3, and again on Monday, Nov. 7.

Academic programs that are offered in the flexible CBE format include accounting, automotive, administrative professional, business management, electromechanical technology, industrial mechanical, IT computer support, IT web development, and welding.

The classes in each of these programs also offer a high degree of flexibility, with students completing the course at the times that are right for them and around their busy lives.

In order to accomplish this, the curriculum is broken down into smaller chunks, known as competencies.

Once students have proven that they’ve mastered one competency, they move on to the next. When they’ve demonstrated proficiency with all of the required competencies, they are awarded college credits and ultimately a college degree.

“What’s beneficial to students is that they progress through the competencies at their own pace,” Warning-Meyer explained. “If they have previous experience with a specific skill, they can progress through that competency fairly quickly. If they come across one that is more challenging, they can work one-on-one with the instructor until they grasp the concept and master the given skill.”

Throughout any given academic year there are nine different start dates-- three for every term.

