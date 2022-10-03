News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Warm start to the week, turning cool Thursday

A cold front will spark showers later Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Staying warm near the 70s for the start of the work week before a big drop in high temperatures arrive Thursday. Weather remaining quiet until Wednesday as scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms could roll through the region ahead of a cold front.

If you enjoyed the weather from the weekend, you’ll enjoy the weather for the start of the work week. Staying warm and dry with some sunshine for for Monday and Tuesday. Highs Monday are in the low 70s, while in the low to mid 70s on Tuesday. Some light rainfall in Western counties of North-Central Wisconsin Monday morning. Should last no more than a few hours. Morning clouds will clear and lead to sunshine. More cloud cover expected for much of Tuesday.

Wednesday becoming mostly cloudy but still mild. Highs in the upper 60s. A cold front will move in from the west Wednesday and will spark chances for some showers and thunderstorms. Scattered showers will be possible Wednesday morning, but a better risk of showers and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday night as the front rolls through. Breezy and cooler on Thursday with considerable cloudiness. A few scattered showers are possible, especially north. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday will likely be the coolest day of the week with clouds, and perhaps some breaks of sun. No less, highs will not make it out of the 40s in a majority of the area. Next weekend will feature some sun on Saturday and Sunday. Still cooler than average for this time of the year with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

