First Alert Weather: Mild weather fades later this week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first weekend of October in North Central Wisconsin was about as good as you could hope for with highs in the 60s to around 70 degrees. This mild weather is going to be staying around for the next few days.

Some passing clouds Sunday night with lows in the low to mid 40s north, while mid to upper 40s central and south.

A fine day to spend outside. Cool early, mild for the afternoon with a fair amount of sun. (WSAW)

Nice weather is on tap for Monday and Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs Monday are in the low 70s, while in the low to mid 70s on Tuesday. Changes are ahead for mid to late week. Wednesday becoming mostly cloudy but still mild. Highs in the upper 60s. There is a chance of showers toward evening, with a better risk of showers Wednesday night as the front rolls through the region. Breezy and cooler on Thursday with considerable cloudiness. A few scattered showers are possible, especially north. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

A cold front will spark showers later Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. (WSAW)

Some showers are possible Thursday in the Northwoods. (WSAW)

Friday will likely be the coolest day of the week with clouds, and perhaps some breaks of sun. No less, highs will not make it out of the 40s in a majority of the area. Next weekend will feature some sun on Saturday and Sunday. Still cooler than average for this time of the year with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Mild for the first half of the week, then about 15 to 20 degrees cooler for the later stages of the week. (WSAW)

