News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Disney blocks programming from Dish TV, Sling TV

Disney is pulling its content from Dish and Sling TV over at rate disagreement.
Disney is pulling its content from Dish and Sling TV over at rate disagreement.(KDVR via CNN Newsource)
By KDVR staff and CNN staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KDVR) - Entertainment giant Disney has blocked its content from being shown on Dish Satellite TV and Sling TV.

That millions of Americans are without the Disney Channel, ESPN Sports, FX and ABC local stations in seven markets.

Disney says despite months of negotiation, Dish and Sling declined to reach a fair market-based agreement.

On the other side, Dish and Sling claim Disney just walked away from the negotiation table.

The ABC TV markets affected by the blackout include New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston and Fresno.

Disney says it is urging Dish and Sling to continue work on minimizing the service disruption to their customers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert was issued for 15-year-old Kryssy King.
Missing Wisconsin girl found safe; suspect not yet found, deputies say
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst during the first half of an NCAA college football game against...
UW: Chryst out at Badger football coach, Jim Leonhard will take over
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
Wisconsin Rapids football celebrates a 24-21 win over Marshfield.
Hilight Zone Week 7: Wisconsin Rapids edges Marshfield on field goal in closing seconds in Game of the Week
All lanes are blocked heading Southbound on I-39 in Portage County near Stevens Point.
1 killed in Portage County crash

Latest News

The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is heavily damaged in the aftermath of...
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
This satellite image taken at 20:20 UTC and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Orlene on...
Hurricane Orlene heads for Mexico’s Pacific coast
An Amber Alert was issued for 15-year-old Kryssy King.
Missing Wisconsin girl found safe; suspect not yet found, deputies say
Mild for the first half of the week, then about 15 to 20 degrees cooler for the later stages of...
First Alert Weather: Mild weather fades later this week