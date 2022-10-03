Buddy Check 7: Dash to Detect Breast Cancer promotes early detection

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The key to beating breast cancer can often be detecting it early.

At Marshfield Clinic Health System, experts can help you weigh your risk factors, and decide the best route to staying on top of your breast health.

“There’s a lot of other risk factors that patients may not realize,” said Marshfield Clinic Health System Physician Assistant Mary Saeger.

She regularly works with patients to assess their risk factors.

“Breast tissue density is a factor. Other personal factors such as the timing of the first period or menopause timing... has a person had children? There’s a lot of factors that affect a person’s breast cancer risk,” Saeger said.

She goes over those risk factors with patients and performs a breast exam. Saeger explained that she then uses risk calculators to help give a computer-based prediction on their likelihood of developing breast cancer.

She says all of that helps devise a plan.

“Should a person just have a yearly mammogram? Or does an MRI need to be considered as part of breast screening,” Saeger explained, “Does a person need evaluation by our genetics team? And so forth.”

Whatever the path of action, the goal is early detection. That’s the focus of the Dash to Detect Breast Cancer. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15 in Marshfield at the Wildwood Park and Zoo.

“It’s free and should be really fun,” Saeger said. “It’s a two-and-a-half mile run/walk event.”

It will also be an opportunity to learn about breast cancer detection.

“They’re going to have the Marshfield Mobile Mammography Unit there, not performing mammography, but if someone just wants to take a look and see what it’s about or to see what it looks like,” Saeger explained.

It’s a chance to look at the tools that could save a life.

“It helps bring awareness to early detection, which, you’re really, the best way to do that is with a yearly visit with your regular doctor and with an annual screening mammogram, starting at age 40, but sometimes earlier for women who are at high risk or who have a family history of breast cancer,” Saeger said.

Registration for the Dash to Detect Breast Cancer will be open until the day of the event. You can register day of at Wildwood Park and Zoo starting at 9 a.m. Or, you can register online ahead of time.

