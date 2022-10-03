Amber Alert canceled: Kryssy King is found safe, suspect in custody

Chippewa County, Wis. (WSAW) -The amber alert for 15-year-old Kryssy King is canceled. She has been found safe.

Chippewa County police have been looking for her since Friday. Amber Alert Wisconsin’s update reveals she was found on Sunday night at 7:36 pm.

Suspect Trevor D. Blackburn has been taken into custody by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Superior Police Department.

Police said there is no longer a community concern. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their vigilance and tips.

