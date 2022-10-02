News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin DHS offering grants for behavioral health workforce training

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is offering organizations grants to facilitate mental health and substance use services.

The grants will prepare workforces to respond to the beliefs, practices and needs of diverse communities, according to DHS.

“This grant program seeks to ensure that when it comes to mental health and substance use disorder services, being treated with dignity and respect, and receiving care that is high quality and accessible, are things all Wisconsinites have the right to expect and are not the privileges of a few,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said.

DHS encourages Wisconsin-based organizations that work with populations facing barriers in accessing care to apply for one of 10 grants of up to $100,000. Organizations must use the funding to promote tailoring services to a person’s cultural preferences.

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on November 7. More information on the available grants can be found here.

