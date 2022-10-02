News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator

The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.(Don Wright | AP Photo/Don Wright)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A spectator at Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets has died following a fall at Acrisure Stadium.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety say police and emergency service personnel were alerted after an unidentified male fell around 4:45 p.m., shortly after the end of New York’s 24-20 victory over the Steelers.

Paramedics administered care on site to the victim before he was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died shortly thereafter.

The Steelers said in a statement that the organization is working with local authorities during the investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert was issued for 15-year-old Kryssy King.
Amber Alert issued for Wisconsin girl
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
Wisconsin Rapids football celebrates a 24-21 win over Marshfield.
Hilight Zone Week 7: Wisconsin Rapids edges Marshfield on field goal in closing seconds in Game of the Week
All lanes are blocked heading Southbound on I-39 in Portage County near Stevens Point.
1 killed in Portage County crash
(WNEM)
Wisconsin invests $16.6 million to help keep families warm this winter

Latest News

The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is heavily damaged in the aftermath of...
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
Death toll soars to more than 70 in Florida after Hurricane Ian demolished entire communities....
Long road to recovery after Hurricane Ian
A passenger’s cellphone alerted first responders after a car hit a tree in a fatal crash in...
Victim’s cellphone alerts first responders to deadly crash that killed 6
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst during the first half of an NCAA college football game against...
REPORTS: Paul Chryst out at Wisconsin