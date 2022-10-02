REPORTS: Paul Chryst out at Wisconsin
According to multiple reports, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will take over head coaching duties
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - According to multiple reports, Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst is out at the program.
Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will be assuming the duties of interim head coach.
Chryst started the season 2-3, including back-to-back losses to Ohio State and Illinois, each by 24 points or more.
Chryst finished seven full seasons at Wisconsin, tallying a 67-26 record. He led the Badgers to three Big Ten West division titles, as well as Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl victories in consecutive seasons (2016, 2017).
The Badgers are on the road next weekend at Northwestern.
Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.