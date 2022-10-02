Patriots lead Packers at halftime 10-7

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The New England Patriots are looking to stun the Packers at home as they lead Green Bay 10-7 at halftime.

New England opened the game on offense and capitalized. They capped off a ten-play drive with a field goal to take the first lead of the game 3-0.

Green Bay’s first drive was less successful. Aaron Rodgers found Romeo Doubs on a screen pass, but Doubs proceeded to fumble away the ball, giving it back to the Pats.

While the Patriots couldn’t do anything on the ensuing possession, a seismic shift in the game took place. After Rahsan Gary sacked Brian Hoyer on a third-down attempt, Hoyer left the game with a head injury. Hoyer, who started this game in place of usual starter Mac Jones, would not return. Rookie Bailey Zappe would come in for his first NFL action.

In the second quarter, the Packers got the offense going. A six-play, 50-yard drive ended in the first touchdown of rookie Christian Watson’s career. The second-round draft pick took an end-around 15 yards to put the Packers up 7-3.

Towards the end of the quarter, New England, set up with good field position by a 20-yard punt return, looked like they were threatening for points. However, Rashan Gary made another big play, sacking and stripping Zappe to force a turnover.

With the script flipped, it seemed the Packers could threaten for end-of-half points. Instead, it was the Patriots’ turn for a timely turnover. Jack Jones, who forced the Doubs fumble earlier, intercepted Rodgers and returned it for a touchdown for 40 yards. A wild turn at the end of the half gave New England a 10-7 lead.

Rodgers finished the half 4-11 for 44 yards and an interception. Aaron Jones leads the way for the Packers’ offense with seven carries for 55 yards.

Hoyer wasn’t the only one to leave with a head injury. Packers safety Adrian Amos left the game as well, he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

