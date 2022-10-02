Monster trucks roar in Marathon Park for two Saturday shows

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you heard a loud roar of engines out in Marathon Park, those were the sounds of monster trucks flying high and wowing their crowd.

As the Monster Truck Nitro Tour made it’s return to Marathon Park, the dirt flew high and the dust settled in the air. For a monster truck event, the park provides an excellent atmosphere for it’s fans.

“We like the facility,” said Mike Fonder, Producer/Announcer, Monster Truck Nitro Tour. “And this grandstand behind us, you can’t beat this. I travel all over the world, I’ve been doing this for 35 years. Wausau...you got a beautiful, little gem here.”

Beyond the tuff truck competition and the opportunity to ride in a real monster truck, the competition consisted of three different contests: A skills challenge, racing, and freestyle.

For the competitors said they most enjoy letting out their wild side.

“My favorite part is two-wheel or freestyle, especially where I get to whip some nasty donuts,” says Mike Rowley, Driver, Bearly Time.

From those nasty donuts to popping excellent wheelies, or even stoppies, the drivers do whatever it takes to put on a spectacular show for their fans.

“We’re like the circus, but we got 15-hundred horsepower,” says Fonder. “We might not have an elephant, but we got an alligator, and a wolf and a few other trucks that are gonna fly through the air and impress these fans.”

Monster Truck Nitro Tour and its competitors said none of this would be possible without their fan’s support.

Because many of them were once in their shoes.

“It’s really awesome to be able to meet the fans cause I used to be one,” says Rowley. “When I was 4 years old, I went to my first monster truck show. I’ve been doing this ever since and it’s just awesome to be able to talk and hear the stories of people.”

