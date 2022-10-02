News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Marawood volleyball, Merrill football headline busy Saturday

Newman wins in upset fashion over Athens while Merrill football cruises on Homecoming
By Ben Helwig
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The first Saturday in October brought a slew of high school sports competitions across the state. In volleyball action, six of the Marawood’s best descended on Abbotsford for the Marawood Crossover Challenge.

Teams in the Marawood North were paired against teams from the South. In the first matches of the day, Newman lined up against the number one team in D4, Athens. The Cardinals did not mess around, jumping out to a commanding lead in set one. They’d win a more contentious set two to sweep the Bluejays in a monster win to begin their day. Newman finished the day a perfect 3-0.

Elsewhere, the host team Abbotsford started their day against Assumption. After dropping the first set, the Falcons rallied to win two straight. They would finish their day 2-1, picking up wins over the Royals and Edgar.

Lastly, starting off their day, the aforementioned Edgar Wildcats lined up against Chequamegon. The Wildcats raced out to a quick win in set one, before facing a stiffer challenge in set two. However, Edgar topped the Screaming Eagles in straight sets.

In football, the Merrill Bluejays celebrated homecoming by welcoming in Hayward. The Bluejays led 20-0 at halftime and kept the defense rolling second half. Brayden Pieper picked up an early interception to preserve the shutout. Hayward bounced back to score a touchdown, but in the fourth quarter, Nathan Brzoznowski put the game to rest with a long touchdown run. Merrill ended up winning convincingly on their homecoming 28-6.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes are blocked heading Southbound on I-39 in Portage County near Stevens Point.
1 killed in Portage County crash
Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday...
Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames
The boy was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member Wednesday...
4-year-old boy dies in Dunn County farm accident
Wisconsin Rapids football celebrates a 24-21 win over Marshfield.
Hilight Zone Week 7: Wisconsin Rapids edges Marshfield on field goal in closing seconds in Game of the Week
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail

Latest News

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema watches before an NCAA college football game against...
Wisconsin dismantled by Illinois 34-10
Wisconsin Rapids football celebrates a 24-21 win over Marshfield.
Hilight Zone Week 7: Wisconsin Rapids edges Marshfield on field goal in closing seconds in Game of the Week
Wausau East hosts Wausau West in the 15th annual Pink Ribbon Volley.
East takes down West in 15th annual Pink Ribbon Volley, three other area volleyball teams pick up wins
High School Sports
High School Sports