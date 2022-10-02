News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Basking in mild weather through mid-week

Clouds on Sunday will break for some sunshine as the day goes along. Highs making a run back to around 70° early in the work week.
Clouds breaking for sunshine today and mild. Even warmer for the early work week. Cooler times are ahead later in the week in the wake of a cold front.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a gray sky to start off the second Sunday of fall in North Central Wisconsin. However, as the day moves on, there will be sunshine breaking through the clouds. Not as warm as it was on Saturday but still pleasant for early October. Highs on Sunday topping out in the low to mid 60s.

Good weather for the Packers game this afternoon into early this evening. A mix of sun and clouds with temps in the 60s at kickoff, dropping back into the 50s later in the game. Catch all the action on WSAW-TV starting at 3:25 PM.

A mix of sun and clouds this afternoon for the Packers game with comfy temps.
A mix of sun and clouds this afternoon for the Packers game with comfy temps.(WSAW)

Some passing clouds Sunday night with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Nice weather is on tap for Monday and Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs Monday are in the low 70s, while in the low to mid 70s on Tuesday. Changes are ahead for mid to late week. Wednesday becoming mostly cloudy but still mild. Highs in the upper 60s. There is a chance of showers toward evening, with a better risk of showers Wednesday night as the front rolls through the region. Breezy and cooler on Thursday with considerable cloudiness. A few scattered showers are possible. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

A few showers are possible Wednesday evening/night. Turning cooler for the rest of the week.
A few showers are possible Wednesday evening/night. Turning cooler for the rest of the week.(WSAW)

Friday will likely be the coolest day of the week with clouds, and perhaps some breaks of sun. No less, highs will not make it out of the 40s in a majority of the area. Next weekend will feature some sun on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy next Sunday, October 9th with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 50s.

Highs will be going from warm to rather cool by late week.
Highs will be going from warm to rather cool by late week.(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

