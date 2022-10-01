News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin invests $16.6 million to help keep families warm this winter

(WNEM)
(WNEM)(WSAW)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investment of more than $16 million was announced Friday by Governor Tony Evers to help keep Wisconsin families warm during the upcoming winter months.

Officials estimate the average heating benefit to be around $372 and the average electric to be $210.

“With this additional funding from Gov. Evers, we expect to help 200,000 Wisconsin households with energy costs this season and offset some of the concerns from rising energy prices.” ,” DOA Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld said.

Gov. Evers said the $16.6 million will be managed by the Wisconsin Department of Administration and split between the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP), that deals with heating assistance, and the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund, that assists with crisis emergency.

Wisconsin residents can apply for the energy assistance through county social and human service offices, Tribal governments, and private non-profit agencies, online at https://energybenefit.wi.gov, or by phone at 1-800-506-5596.

“We know that hardworking folks and families across our state are facing rising energy costs this season, in addition to the rising costs we’ve seen at the grocery store check out and gas pumps,” Gov. Evers said.

He continued, saying this shouldn’t mean families have to choose between necessities.

“Nobody should have to worry about choosing between keeping their homes warm and their families fed, but for many, that’s the reality. These funds will help Wisconsinites make ends meet so they don’t have to choose, taking a little pressure off their household budget and a little worry off their minds.”

This money comes in addition to the $8 million the Evers administration invested in the Summer Fill Program that helps families that use propane and fuel oil for energy put fuel in their tanks during the summer. Gov. Evers said this brings the total investment from the administration up to $24.6 million.

Emergency assistance from WHEAP will be available all winter, from Oct. 1 until May 15 2023 for individuals and households. Eligibility is based on household income, size and the home’s energy costs.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes are blocked heading Southbound on I-39 in Portage County near Stevens Point.
1 killed in Portage County crash
Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday...
Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames
The boy was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member Wednesday...
4-year-old boy dies in Dunn County farm accident
The 'Foundry on 3rd' will have 153 apartments and a retail area.
Construction for Wausau mall area will start in spring
A Missouri cattle farmer, Garland Nelson, was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of...
Nelson sentenced to life without parole for murders of Diemel brothers

Latest News

Sunshine on Saturday, while a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Enjoy the wonderful autumn weather while it lasts
Wisconsin Rapids football celebrates a 24-21 win over Marshfield.
Hilight Zone Week 7: Wisconsin Rapids edges Marshfield on field goal in closing seconds in Game of the Week
Mostly clear and cool Friday night into Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather: Fantastic weather to start October
Mostly sunny with a mild afternoon on Saturday. More clouds but nice Sunday. Changes on tap by...
First Alert Weather: Friday Night Forecast