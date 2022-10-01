Wisconsin dismantled by Illinois 34-10

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - After a disappointing loss to Ohio State a week ago, the Badgers needed a bounce-back effort Saturday against Illinois. Instead, they got just the opposite. The Fighting Illini squashed Wisconsin 34-10 in Madison as Illinois won their first game at Camp Randall since 2002.

The game started out well for the Badgers as the offense marched down the field on a seven-play drive ending in a Graham Mertz touchdown pass to Issac Guerendo from 21 yards.

After that, trouble came Wisconsin’s way. Illinois added two first-half touchdowns, both short runs by quarterback Tommy DeVito. Mertz cooled down in contrast throwing two interceptions. The Fighting Illini led at half 14-10.

In the third quarter, Illinois opened the half with another touchdown scoring drive again capped off by a DeVito touchdown run. On the ensuing kickoff, Guerendo fumbled away the ball, gifting Illinois the football. The road team capitalized with three more points.

Illinois wasn’t done in the third quarter. Running back Chase Brown broke free on a 49-yard touchdown run to break the game open for the Illini. The fourth quarter was just a formality as Illinois cruised to a 34-10 win.

Mertz finished the 17-32 for 206 yards, a touchdown and two picks. Braelon Allen was held in check with just eight carries for two yards. Wisconsin finished the game with two total rushing yards.

The win marked a victory for Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, returning to Wisconsin for the first time after serving as the Badgers’ head coach from 2006-2012.

Wisconsin drops to 2-3 on the season, while Illinois elevates to 4-1. The Badgers hit the road next week for a date with Northwestern, a game that kicks at 2:30 p.m.

