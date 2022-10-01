News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

SafeFUR Homes Dog Walk Festival in Wausau supports The Women’s Community

SafeFUR Homes Dog Walk Festival hosted by The Women's Community
SafeFUR Homes Dog Walk Festival hosted by The Women's Community(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and as a way to unite advocates, The Women’s Community held the SafeFUR Homes Dog Walk Festival on Saturday.

Furry friends and their families met at Oak Park to support the non-profit organization that helps victims of domestic violence.

The executive director of The Women’s Community said pets are one of the obstacles that prevent domestic violence victims from leaving their homes.

“There’s a correlation between animals and domestic abuse so we want to raise awareness about domestic abuse. Let people know that we understand how pets are part of the family and it can be a barrier. You can call us and we can talk to you about how you can keep your animal safe in addition to keeping you safe,” said Jane Graham Jennings, the executive director of The Women’s Community.

The festival included dog walking, treats, and contests for man’s best friend.

All of the proceeds from the event support The Women’s Community.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes are blocked heading Southbound on I-39 in Portage County near Stevens Point.
1 killed in Portage County crash
Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday...
Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames
The boy was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member Wednesday...
4-year-old boy dies in Dunn County farm accident
The 'Foundry on 3rd' will have 153 apartments and a retail area.
Construction for Wausau mall area will start in spring
A Missouri cattle farmer, Garland Nelson, was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of...
Nelson sentenced to life without parole for murders of Diemel brothers

Latest News

Tim Michels said he would immediately sign off on a Republican plan to demolish and rebuild the...
Michels calls for replacing Green Bay prison
(WNEM)
Wisconsin invests $16.6 million to help keep families warm this winter
Sunshine on Saturday, while a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Enjoy the wonderful autumn weather while it lasts
Wisconsin Rapids football celebrates a 24-21 win over Marshfield.
Hilight Zone Week 7: Wisconsin Rapids edges Marshfield on field goal in closing seconds in Game of the Week