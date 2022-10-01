SafeFUR Homes Dog Walk Festival in Wausau supports The Women’s Community

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and as a way to unite advocates, The Women’s Community held the SafeFUR Homes Dog Walk Festival on Saturday.

Furry friends and their families met at Oak Park to support the non-profit organization that helps victims of domestic violence.

The executive director of The Women’s Community said pets are one of the obstacles that prevent domestic violence victims from leaving their homes.

“There’s a correlation between animals and domestic abuse so we want to raise awareness about domestic abuse. Let people know that we understand how pets are part of the family and it can be a barrier. You can call us and we can talk to you about how you can keep your animal safe in addition to keeping you safe,” said Jane Graham Jennings, the executive director of The Women’s Community.

The festival included dog walking, treats, and contests for man’s best friend.

All of the proceeds from the event support The Women’s Community.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.