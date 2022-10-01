News and First Alert Weather App
Michels calls for replacing Green Bay prison

Tim Michels said he would immediately sign off on a Republican plan to demolish and rebuild the...
Tim Michels said he would immediately sign off on a Republican plan to demolish and rebuild the 125-year-old facility(WSAW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Republicans are proposing a plan that would demolish and rebuild the Green Bay Correctional Institution at a cost of $350 million. That is, if Tim Michels is elected governor.

Michels spoke across the street from the prison in Allouez Friday, saying he would immediately sign off on the plan.

About a third of the cost would come from selling the existing land to a developer.

The prison was built in 1897. Michels says it’s outdated and overcrowded.

“It’s time for a new facility in the Green Bay area. This facility, it has run its course. What does a new facility look like? A new facility will house 1,500 inmates. That’s a 40 percent, 50 percent increase,” Michels said.

Michels says the new prison would be built in Northeast Wisconsin but he would leave it up to local officials to determine the best place for construction.

Michels is facing incumbent Gov. Tony Evers in the November election.

