Hilight Zone Week 7: Wisconsin Rapids edges Marshfield on field goal in closing seconds in Game of the Week

Wausau, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids beats Marshfield on a last-second field goal, while Marawood Conference foes keep pace with each other in Week 7 of the Hilight Zone.

Wisconsin Rapids travelled to Marshfield in the Game of the Week needing a win to pull into a three-way tie on top of the Valley Football Association. Braden Anderson broke the plane for six in the first score of the game for Marshfield. But Leo Brostowitz carried the rock for two touchdowns in response, giving the Red Raiders a 14-7 lead.

With under two minutes left in the half, Marshfield quarterback Trevor Foemmel took a snap and kept it himself to score a touchdown, tying the game at 14-14 at halftime.

In the second half, Foemmel found Luke Lemoine on an opening-score drive, giving the Tigers a 21-14 lead into the fourth quarter. That’s when the Red Raider comeback train came. Teal Lucas found Evan Matthews all alone in the endzone for a touchdown, tying the game once again. In the closing seconds, Wisconsin Rapids marched to the Tigers one-yard line with seconds left. Ashton Fischer kicked in the winning field goal to vault Marshfield to a 24-21 win.

“Coach likes to call us the Homecoming killers so hopefully we can get that last one and finish out the conference strong.” Fischer said.

“Coach, he knew we wanted to pound the ball. That’s what we do in Rapids. We were looking at the scoreboard like our season was going to come down to those last few drives and we know there was a lot riding on those so it was big and we came out on top,” Teal Lucas said.

Wisconsin Rapids, Wausau West and Marshfield are now tied atop the conference standings. In the Central Wisconsin conference, Cole Tichy and Koehler Kilty each scored a touchdown in Stratford’s 52-8 win over Weyauwega-Fremont. Amherst beat Nekoosa, 38-0, to keep pace with Stratford. Iola-Scandinavia beat Rosholt, 42-0.

In the Marawood, Colby and Auburndale sit undefeated atop the conference, while Edgar is right behind them with just once loss on the season. Colby stayed undefeated with a 35-14 win over Marathon behind two touchdowns from Tevin Rue and Caden Healy, respectively. Auburndale beat Abbotsford 49-6. Edgar beat Pittsville at home, 28-8.

Medford remained undefeated in the Great Northern Conference with an easy 66-0 win over Rhinelander highlighted by touchdowns from Peyton Gilles and Logan Baumgartner. Mosinee beat Antigo, 42-0.

