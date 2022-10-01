First Alert Weather: Enjoy the wonderful autumn weather while it lasts
Lots of sunshine on Saturday and comfortably warm. More clouds on Sunday, but staying dry.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Welcome to the 2nd weekend of fall in North Central Wisconsin. We have reached the time of the year when the number of pleasant days are becoming few to enjoy. Fortunately, this weekend will meet most folks expectations for the start of October. Mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.
Some clouds will work in Saturday night, and it won’t be quite as chilly with lows in the mid 40s north, while in the upper 40s in Central Wisconsin. Intervals of sun and clouds on Sunday. Highs will be close to average with temps topping out in the mid 60s.
The nice weather rolls on for Monday and Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine Monday, followed by increasing clouds on Tuesday. Highs Monday in the low 70s, while in the upper 60s on Tuesday.
The next weather maker is a cold front, arriving Wednesday afternoon or evening. This will spark showers in the region. In the wake of the front, brisk and cooler on Thursday with considerable cloudiness. Highs will struggle to make it much past 50 degrees. Even cooler on Friday with morning lows likely near or below freezing, while afternoon temps peak in the upper 40s.
