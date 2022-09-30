Vehicle crash closes portion of I-39 South in Portage County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - All lanes are blocked heading Southbound on I-39 in Portage County near Stevens Point due to a vehicle crash. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident happened at 12:35 a.m. Friday morning.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is on scene responding. WisDOT expects the Southbound lanes to be blocked for over two hours.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

