Vehicle crash closes portion of I-39 South in Portage County

All lanes are blocked heading Southbound on I-39 in Portage County near Stevens Point.
All lanes are blocked heading Southbound on I-39 in Portage County near Stevens Point.
All lanes are blocked heading Southbound on I-39 in Portage County near Stevens Point.(MGN)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:01 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - All lanes are blocked heading Southbound on I-39 in Portage County near Stevens Point due to a vehicle crash. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident happened at 12:35 a.m. Friday morning.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is on scene responding. WisDOT expects the Southbound lanes to be blocked for over two hours.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

