News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

New coins featuring King Charles III revealed

Coins featuring King Charles III will enter circulation alongside those of Queen Elizabeth II, The Royal Mint confirms. (Source: The Royal Mint/Facebook/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Coins featuring King Charles III will enter circulation alongside those of Queen Elizabeth II, The Royal Mint confirms.

The official maker of coins in Great Britain said, “The first coins bearing the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III will enter circulation in line with demand from banks and post offices.”

This means coins featuring the king and queen will co-circulate for many years to come.

According to the UK coin maker, there are approximately 27 billion coins in circulation that feature Queen Elizabeth II.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member Wednesday...
4-year-old boy dies in Dunn County farm accident
License plate reader cameras to likely be installed in Wausau next year
The 'Foundry on 3rd' will have 153 apartments and a retail area.
Construction for Wausau mall area will start in spring
California Fish and Wildlife says the 7-year-old boy and his father were walking up stairs at...
Mountain lion attacks, bites 7-year-old boy on buttocks
All lanes are blocked heading Southbound on I-39 in Portage County near Stevens Point.
Vehicle crashes closes portion of I-39 and Bus. 51 in Portage County

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched the process of annexing parts of Ukraine by...
Putin signs treaties annexing Ukrainian regions
The Danish Defence Command has released images of what it says are gas leaks from Nord Stream...
Huge blasts preceded methane pipeline leaks in Baltic Sea
Thousands of Russians fleeing Putin's draft have flowed over the border into neighboring...
Thousands stuck trying to flee Russia into Georgia
Nekoosa Giant Pumpkin Festival is Oct. 1-2
Nekoosa Giant Pumpkin Festival is Oct. 1-2
Authorities respond to the scene of a stabbing where a veteran emergency medical responder was...
Man arrested in fatal stabbing of New York City EMS worker