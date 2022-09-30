News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

New Beginnings reopens donations for incoming refugees

Household items and furniture are some of the items needed
The non-profit organization is accepting household and furniture donations for the refugees at Whitewater Music Hall
By Jade Flury
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Central Wisconsin will be getting some more refugees. Now, New Beginnings for Refugees is in need of more donations to help incoming families this fall.

New Beginnings for Refugees is reopening donations beginning October 1st as a new set of refugees make their way to Wausau.

“We help with material donations, as well as, volunteers helping in different areas,” said Gwendolyn Jones, the executive director for New Beginnings for Refugees.

The organization helps the refugees find a place they can call home and assists them in getting jobs.

“We have 19 families right now in the Wausau area,” said Jones.

Jones said families from Afghanistan, Congo, Syria, and other countries are headed to central Wisconsin.

“We have several new families coming in both to Wausau, Marshfield, and Stevens Point areas,” said Jones.

But even the organization that helps others needs some help sometimes.

“We are running a little low on supplies now as we are kind of welcoming a new wave of new neighbors,” said Jones.

Household items like soap, sponges, and snow shovels are just a few of the many things they need.

“Paper products like toilet paper, paper towels, large stock pots,” said Jones.

Donations aren’t the only things New Beginnings needs.

“We are always needing volunteers, especially for moving furniture. One of the things we do is setting up households prior to our new neighbors arriving,” said Jones.

People can drop off donations on the first Saturday of every month from 10 am to 12 noon at the Whitewater Music Hall.

Donations are accepted ONLY on the first Saturday of the month 10am-noon.

  • Most needed: toilet paper
  • Clothing drying racks
  • Boot tray
  • New bed pillows
  • Dish drying rack
  • Snow shovels
  • Clocks
  • Pot holders
  • Bath mats
  • Hand soap
  • Dish soap
  • Toilet Paper
  • Napkins
  • Paper towels
  • Sponges
  • Mop/bucket
  • Broom/dustpan
  • Scouring Pads
  • smartphones-unlocked w/ charger
  • Teapots (both stovetop and electric)
  • New Vacuum cleaners
  • Dish sets (Corelle preferred 4 or more piece sets)
  • Glassware sets of 4 or more
  • Mixing bowls
  • Mug set
  • Pots and pans (no chipping, good condition)
  • Cutting Board
  • Large stockpot
  • Pressure cooker (regular or instapot)
  • Salad tongs
  • Teaspoons
  • Kitchen knives
  • colander/strainer
  • Window cleaner
  • Bicycles
  • Waste cans (small)
  • Toilet bowl cleaner
  • Toilet brushes (new)
  • Multi-purpose cleaner
  • Laundry detergent
  • Laundry baskets
  • Black trash bags
  • Ziplocks
  • Razors
  • Manicure Sets
  • Twin and Queen size sheets-complete sets
  • ***Bed frames
  • ***Bunk bed frames
  • ***Dining Room table and chairs
  • ***Dressers
  • ***Living Room furniture****-quality-no rips, tears, pet damage stains or smells
  • NO other clothing at this time, please
  • NO small appliances please (unless a teapot)
  • NO used mattresses
  • NO pick-ups

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes are blocked heading Southbound on I-39 in Portage County near Stevens Point.
1 killed in Portage County crash
The boy was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member Wednesday...
4-year-old boy dies in Dunn County farm accident
The 'Foundry on 3rd' will have 153 apartments and a retail area.
Construction for Wausau mall area will start in spring
License plate reader cameras to likely be installed in Wausau next year
California Fish and Wildlife says the 7-year-old boy and his father were walking up stairs at...
Mountain lion attacks, bites 7-year-old boy on buttocks

Latest News

Level 3 NICU offered at Aspirus Wausau Hospital
Level 3 NICU offered at Aspirus Wausau Hospital
New Beginnings seeking donations to help make new refugees feel at home
New Beginnings seeking donations to help make new refugees feel at home
Mostly clear and cool Friday night into Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather: Fantastic weather to start October
Mostly clear and cool tonight. Fabulous weather this weekend with highs in the 60s to around 70.
First Alert Weather: Friday Evening Forecast