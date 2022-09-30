New Beginnings reopens donations for incoming refugees
Household items and furniture are some of the items needed
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Central Wisconsin will be getting some more refugees. Now, New Beginnings for Refugees is in need of more donations to help incoming families this fall.
New Beginnings for Refugees is reopening donations beginning October 1st as a new set of refugees make their way to Wausau.
“We help with material donations, as well as, volunteers helping in different areas,” said Gwendolyn Jones, the executive director for New Beginnings for Refugees.
The organization helps the refugees find a place they can call home and assists them in getting jobs.
“We have 19 families right now in the Wausau area,” said Jones.
Jones said families from Afghanistan, Congo, Syria, and other countries are headed to central Wisconsin.
“We have several new families coming in both to Wausau, Marshfield, and Stevens Point areas,” said Jones.
But even the organization that helps others needs some help sometimes.
“We are running a little low on supplies now as we are kind of welcoming a new wave of new neighbors,” said Jones.
Household items like soap, sponges, and snow shovels are just a few of the many things they need.
“Paper products like toilet paper, paper towels, large stock pots,” said Jones.
Donations aren’t the only things New Beginnings needs.
“We are always needing volunteers, especially for moving furniture. One of the things we do is setting up households prior to our new neighbors arriving,” said Jones.
People can drop off donations on the first Saturday of every month from 10 am to 12 noon at the Whitewater Music Hall.
- Most needed: toilet paper
- Clothing drying racks
- Boot tray
- New bed pillows
- Dish drying rack
- Snow shovels
- Clocks
- Pot holders
- Bath mats
- Hand soap
- Dish soap
- Napkins
- Paper towels
- Sponges
- Mop/bucket
- Broom/dustpan
- Scouring Pads
- smartphones-unlocked w/ charger
- Teapots (both stovetop and electric)
- New Vacuum cleaners
- Dish sets (Corelle preferred 4 or more piece sets)
- Glassware sets of 4 or more
- Mixing bowls
- Mug set
- Pots and pans (no chipping, good condition)
- Cutting Board
- Large stockpot
- Pressure cooker (regular or instapot)
- Salad tongs
- Teaspoons
- Kitchen knives
- colander/strainer
- Window cleaner
- Bicycles
- Waste cans (small)
- Toilet bowl cleaner
- Toilet brushes (new)
- Multi-purpose cleaner
- Laundry detergent
- Laundry baskets
- Black trash bags
- Ziplocks
- Razors
- Manicure Sets
- Twin and Queen size sheets-complete sets
- ***Bed frames
- ***Bunk bed frames
- ***Dining Room table and chairs
- ***Dressers
- ***Living Room furniture****-quality-no rips, tears, pet damage stains or smells
- NO other clothing at this time, please
- NO small appliances please (unless a teapot)
- NO used mattresses
- NO pick-ups
