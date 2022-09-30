News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast

As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won the $7 million top prize in the 100X The Money game.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News) – A man from Maryland started his day on the right foot after picking up some lottery tickets on his way to work to scratch off while he had breakfast.

As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won the $7 million top prize in the 100X The Money game.

“It didn’t register at first,” Austin told Virginia Lottery officials as he claimed his prize. “I had to look at it a couple of times.”

He bought the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in Alexandria.

Austin chose to take the one-time cash option of $4.2 million before taxes instead of the full $7 million prize in annual payments over 30 years.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member Wednesday...
4-year-old boy dies in Dunn County farm accident
License plate reader cameras to likely be installed in Wausau next year
The 'Foundry on 3rd' will have 153 apartments and a retail area.
Construction for Wausau mall area will start in spring
California Fish and Wildlife says the 7-year-old boy and his father were walking up stairs at...
Mountain lion attacks, bites 7-year-old boy on buttocks
All lanes are blocked heading Southbound on I-39 in Portage County near Stevens Point.
1 killed in Portage County crash

Latest News

The Danish Defence Command has released images of what it says are gas leaks from Nord Stream...
Putin accuses the West of sabotaging Baltic Sea pipelines
Older adults may have more trouble sleeping, expert offers tips
Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched the process of annexing parts of Ukraine by...
Ukraine accelerates NATO bid as Russia annexes seized areas
Common Sleep Disorders in Older Adults and How to Get a Better Night’s Sleep
WSAW Sunrise 7 M-F - VOD - clipped version