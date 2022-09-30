Grand Theater begins shows for 2022/23 season, many shows already sold out
Published: Sep. 30, 2022
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The month of October will be a busy one for staff at the Grand Theater in Wausau.
There are seven shows, including three which are sold out. The Grand Theater’s regular 2022/23 season is also underway.
October performances include:
- Tom Segura – Monday, Oct. 3 (SOLD OUT)
- The Doo Wop Project – Friday, Oct. 7
- The OK Factor & Jaerv – Tuesday, Oct. 11
- The Ultimate Queen Celebration (SOLD OUT) – Thursday, Oct. 13
- The Book of Mormon (SOLD OUT) – Tues-Wed, Oct. 18-19
- Lonestar – Thursday, Oct. 20
- American Ballet Theatre Studio Co. – Saturday, Oct. 29
Beginning Monday, Oct. 3, the Grand Theater will also implement a new security screening system. In total, approximately 130,000 people are expected to visit The Grand this 2022/23 season.
For more details on The Grand’s updated security policy, see www.grandtheater.org/plan-your-visit.
To purchase tickets to shows for the 2022/23 season click here.
