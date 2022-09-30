News and First Alert Weather App
Grand Theater begins shows for 2022/23 season, many shows already sold out

(WSAW)
By Erinn Taylor and Tony Langfellow
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The month of October will be a busy one for staff at the Grand Theater in Wausau.

There are seven shows, including three which are sold out. The Grand Theater’s regular 2022/23 season is also underway.

October performances include:

  • Tom Segura – Monday, Oct. 3 (SOLD OUT)
  • The Doo Wop Project – Friday, Oct. 7
  • The OK Factor & Jaerv – Tuesday, Oct. 11
  • The Ultimate Queen Celebration (SOLD OUT) – Thursday, Oct. 13
  • The Book of Mormon (SOLD OUT) – Tues-Wed, Oct. 18-19
  • Lonestar – Thursday, Oct. 20
  • American Ballet Theatre Studio Co. – Saturday, Oct. 29

Beginning Monday, Oct. 3, the Grand Theater will also implement a new security screening system. In total, approximately 130,000 people are expected to visit The Grand this 2022/23 season.

For more details on The Grand’s updated security policy, see www.grandtheater.org/plan-your-visit.

To purchase tickets to shows for the 2022/23 season click here.

