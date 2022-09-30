News and First Alert Weather App
Fourth graders spend the day on the farm

Food for America
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Fourth-grade students from DC Everest and surrounding schools experienced what it’s like to live and work on a farm as part of the Food for America program.

The goal of the program is to teach kids about where their food comes from. FFA students from DC Everest High School take the lead in teaching the younger students about day-to-day farm operations. For many students, it’s the first time they’ve ever been on a farm.

“It’s really important to make the connection, between where their food, you know, the food that they eat and where it comes from on the farm. So, that’s part of our effort to just make that information available to fourth graders so that they can appreciate the work that goes on in a farm, and how their food is produced and supplied to them”, said John Glynn, AgriScience teacher at DC Everest High School.

More than 500 fourth-grade students will participate in the two-day event.

