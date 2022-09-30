Inaugural ‘Run with the Cops’ event a big hit in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The inaugural Run with the Cops event was in Wausau on Thursday. It’s in cooperation with the Law Enforcement Torch Run and the Wisconsin Special Olympics.

The event raises money and shines another spotlight on the Special Olympics. There were different variations of runs and walks around the Northcentral Technical College campus.

“It raises awareness for what Special Olympics is doing. It gives the opportunity for athletes to participate and the community to meet officers, and officers to participate and work in a different light,” said Nate Stetzer, a detective for the Wausau Police Department.

The unique event featured glow stations throughout the course, allowing participants to deck themselves out in flashing blue and red light-up items. Law enforcement vehicles also helped light up the course.

“It’s going to go well, and everybody’s going to have fun. Have some laughs and enjoy their time,” said Leeroy Kurth, a Special Olympics athlete.

Kurth said they best part about the event was meeting new people and having a good time.

