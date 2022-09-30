News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Inaugural ‘Run with the Cops’ event a big hit in Wausau

By Jade Flury
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The inaugural Run with the Cops event was in Wausau on Thursday. It’s in cooperation with the Law Enforcement Torch Run and the Wisconsin Special Olympics.

The event raises money and shines another spotlight on the Special Olympics. There were different variations of runs and walks around the Northcentral Technical College campus.

“It raises awareness for what Special Olympics is doing. It gives the opportunity for athletes to participate and the community to meet officers, and officers to participate and work in a different light,” said Nate Stetzer, a detective for the Wausau Police Department.

The unique event featured glow stations throughout the course, allowing participants to deck themselves out in flashing blue and red light-up items. Law enforcement vehicles also helped light up the course.

“It’s going to go well, and everybody’s going to have fun. Have some laughs and enjoy their time,” said Leeroy Kurth, a Special Olympics athlete.

Kurth said they best part about the event was meeting new people and having a good time.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member Wednesday...
4-year-old boy dies in Dunn County farm accident
License plate reader cameras to likely be installed in Wausau next year
Nathan, 12, was riding his bike with friends when he was hit by a car. His mom took him to the...
Caught on video: School superintendent hits 12-year-old with his car
UPDATE: One person dead in semi crash on Hwy 10
The 'Foundry on 3rd' will have 153 apartments and a retail area.
Construction for Wausau mall area will start in spring

Latest News

The Charleston County School Board is getting an update Monday on the district's latest test...
Wisconsin test scores show post-pandemic academic slide
Mostly clear and a bit chilly overnight into Friday morning.
First Alert Weather: Staying bright, warmer into start of October
Chilly but not frosty to start Friday. A good deal of sun with a milder afternoon. Dry...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Night Forecast
Wausau East hosts Wausau West in the 15th annual Pink Ribbon Volley.
East takes down West in 15th annual Pink Ribbon Volley, three other area volleyball teams pick up wins