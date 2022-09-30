First Alert Weather: Fantastic weather to start October

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The month of September wrapped up on Friday with some pleasant early fall conditions in the Wisconsin River Valley and the Badger State overall. Sunshine was more common than clouds with temps that rose well into the 60s. The good news is the nice weather will be hanging around into the weekend.

Mostly clear and cool, fine weather for catch a game. (WSAW)

A great evening on Friday to catch a high school football game. A few passing clouds and getting cool as the games go along. Don’t forget the jacket or sweatshirt. Temps will start off around 60° at kickoff, dropping back into the mid 50s for the 2nd half and end of the games. Mostly clear overnight into Saturday morning. Lows by daybreak in the upper 30s to low 40s. Plenty of sunshine on Saturday with warmer than average temps. Highs climbing into the upper 60s to around 70.

Mostly sunny and comfortable afternoon temperatures on Saturday. (WSAW)

Bright sun and nice conditions in Madison Saturday midday into the afternoon. (WSAW)

Sunday features more clouds than sun but staying dry. Highs on Sunday are in the mid 60s.

High pressure remains in control of our weather for the early part of the work week. A fair amount of sunshine on Monday with afternoon readings topping out in the low 70s. Tuesday is partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

Warm through Tuesday, then cooler times ahead later in the new week. (WSAW)

Changes are on tap starting mid-week on Wednesday as a cold front drops southeast into Wisconsin. Lots of clouds with showers possible, especially for the afternoon into the evening. Highs around 60. Brisk and cooler on Thursday with more clouds than breaks of sun. Highs will struggle to make make it much past 50 degrees. The chilly conditions continue next Friday, October 7th. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

