First Alert Weather: A fabulous weekend and warm start to October

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Ending the month of September with pleasant weather. Starting the month of October with spectacular weather and above average highs. Expect plentiful amount of sunshine Friday. Afternoon readings will top out in the mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures to warm 10-15° above October's monthly average for the first weekend of October (WSAW)

Good weather for high school football games Friday evening. Expect temperatures at kickoff near 60° with some passing clouds. Clear sky conditions and temperatures falling into the mid-50s by final play. Temperatures won’t be as chilly as previous mornings to start Saturday off. Lows near 40°.

Temperatures to fall into the mid-50s Friday evening for High School Football games. (WSAW)

There hasn’t been a lot of weekends this spring or summer season where the weekend was completely dry. A few weekends in the past have featured dry periods during the daytime, but nighttime rain showers. Good news is ahead for the upcoming weekend. The forecast will likely remain dry from start to finish. Fantastic weather to be out and about both days of the weekend. Sunny to partly cloudy on Saturday with highs trying to make a run towards 70. Sunday is similar with more sun than clouds. A slight/slim chance for rain in Western Wisconsin surrounding the Eau Claire area Sunday morning, but as of now, this should not impact our viewing area. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Rain chance Sunday morning, but chances likely in western Wisconsin. (WSAW)

Pleasant early fall conditions to continue into the start of the upcoming work week. Sun and cloud mix to start the work week Monday with highs in the upper 60s. Average high for the month of October is around 55°. Temperatures to stay nearly 10-15° above-average for the first half of the week before a sharp drop in temperatures occur by the end of the week. Next chance for a weather maker to occur will be Wednesday as skies turn gloomy and conditions turn wet from rain showers as a cold front moves in.

