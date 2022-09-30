News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

East takes down West in 15th annual Pink Ribbon Volley, three other area volleyball teams pick up wins

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In the 15th annual pink ribbon game between Wausau East and Wausau West, the Lumberjacks volleyball team beat the Warriors 3-1. Tomahawk, Newman and Colby also picked up wins on Thursday.

Playing in front of a packed house filled with West and East students, the Lumberjacks took the early lead with a 25-23 victory in set one. In the second set, Wausau East jumped out to a 16-13 lead. Wausau West came back to win 25-19 and tie the match at 1-1. East won sets three and four 25-17 and 25-15, respectively, to pick up the win.

Tomahawk looked to move closer to a Great Northern Conference title, beating Medford in straight sets to move to 7-0 in conference play. Newman Catholic took down their conference rival, Rhinelander, in straight sets as well.

Colby traveled to Owen-Withee and took the win easily, 3-0.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member Wednesday...
4-year-old boy dies in Dunn County farm accident
Nathan, 12, was riding his bike with friends when he was hit by a car. His mom took him to the...
Caught on video: School superintendent hits 12-year-old with his car
License plate reader cameras to likely be installed in Wausau next year
UPDATE: One person dead in semi crash on Hwy 10
The 'Foundry on 3rd' will have 153 apartments and a retail area.
Construction for Wausau mall area will start in spring

Latest News

High School Sports
High School Sports
Neillsville golfer Isaac Berger.
Neillsville one-armed golfer gets opportunity to experience PGA Event
Defensive lineman (97) Kenny Clark of the Green Bay Packers lines up against the Arizona...
Packers’ defense preparing ‘same way’ despite Patriots’ quarterback questions
Packers rookie Quay Walker visits Children's in Milwaukee.
Packers players visit families at Children’s Wisconsin