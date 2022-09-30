East takes down West in 15th annual Pink Ribbon Volley, three other area volleyball teams pick up wins

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In the 15th annual pink ribbon game between Wausau East and Wausau West, the Lumberjacks volleyball team beat the Warriors 3-1. Tomahawk, Newman and Colby also picked up wins on Thursday.

Playing in front of a packed house filled with West and East students, the Lumberjacks took the early lead with a 25-23 victory in set one. In the second set, Wausau East jumped out to a 16-13 lead. Wausau West came back to win 25-19 and tie the match at 1-1. East won sets three and four 25-17 and 25-15, respectively, to pick up the win.

Tomahawk looked to move closer to a Great Northern Conference title, beating Medford in straight sets to move to 7-0 in conference play. Newman Catholic took down their conference rival, Rhinelander, in straight sets as well.

Colby traveled to Owen-Withee and took the win easily, 3-0.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.