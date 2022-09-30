News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

DNR target shooting restriction now extends to Columbia Co.

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding Columbia County hunters and shooters Friday of a recent rule change, making it illegal to fire a weapon on state properties for target shooting.

The DNR explained that the rule change regulates the use of firearms or air guns on state-owned land in certain counties, which now include Columbia Co., when people are not engaged in these activities:

  • Hunting during open hunting seasons
  • Using department-designated target ranges
  • Running permitted dog trails or permitted dog training
  • Approved paintball activities.

The DNR noted that these target shooting activities are now limited to the Columbia County Shooting Range on Mud Lake Wildlife Area and other approved ranges.

The change was adopted by the DNR through the Wisconsin Conservation Congress 2021 Spring Hearing Process and it took effect this year.

Those who wish to practice target shooting with bows and crossbows can still do so on state-owned land in Columbia Co.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes are blocked heading Southbound on I-39 in Portage County near Stevens Point.
1 killed in Portage County crash
The boy was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member Wednesday...
4-year-old boy dies in Dunn County farm accident
The 'Foundry on 3rd' will have 153 apartments and a retail area.
Construction for Wausau mall area will start in spring
License plate reader cameras to likely be installed in Wausau next year
California Fish and Wildlife says the 7-year-old boy and his father were walking up stairs at...
Mountain lion attacks, bites 7-year-old boy on buttocks

Latest News

Grand Theater begins shows for 2022/23 season, many shows already sold out
Premature baby receiving medical care
NICU awareness month highlights Aspirus’ critical role caring for tiniest patients
Common Sleep Disorders in Older Adults and How to Get a Better Night’s Sleep
Tips for older Americans to getting a better night's sleep
Food for America
Fourth graders spend the day on the farm
Nekoosa Giant Pumpkin Festival is Oct. 1-2
Nekoosa Giant Pumpkin Festival is Oct. 1-2