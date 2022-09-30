DNR target shooting restriction now extends to Columbia Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding Columbia County hunters and shooters Friday of a recent rule change, making it illegal to fire a weapon on state properties for target shooting.

The DNR explained that the rule change regulates the use of firearms or air guns on state-owned land in certain counties, which now include Columbia Co., when people are not engaged in these activities:

Hunting during open hunting seasons

Using department-designated target ranges

Running permitted dog trails or permitted dog training

Approved paintball activities.

The DNR noted that these target shooting activities are now limited to the Columbia County Shooting Range on Mud Lake Wildlife Area and other approved ranges.

The change was adopted by the DNR through the Wisconsin Conservation Congress 2021 Spring Hearing Process and it took effect this year.

Those who wish to practice target shooting with bows and crossbows can still do so on state-owned land in Columbia Co.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.