Apple harvest shows great improvement from last year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A frost last year left farmers struggling during the harvest season. But so far this year, the weather has been giving Wisconsin farmers the break they need for a bountiful harvest.

“Last year was a real tough year. Because the buds froze before they even bloomed. And there was absolutely a very small crop of apples”, says Casey Janowski, the owner of Casey’s Orchard.

The orchard in Stevens Point is one of the many businesses thankful for a good year.

The Orchard provides apples to the community, and its customers have been very happy with their produce.

As a family-owned business, Janowski says he has never seen this type of progress with their apples even after 54 years of ownership.

“Super. Excellent quality, lot of apples, good size, plenty of rain this summer, which we never experienced for a long time. Easily the months of July and August are very very dry. We had rain throughout both of those months and the apple size is really nice.”

