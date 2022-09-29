News and First Alert Weather App
WPS crews ready to help with hurricane-related power outages when needed

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies have released more than 75 contracted line crews to help restore power after Hurricane Ian. While, WPS doesn’t have any actual employees who are heading down to Florida it is taking part in mutual aid calls to see what utility companies down there need.

Matt Cullen, a spokesman from WPS said should they get requests, WPS crews have experience with getting power back on after a hurricane.

“One of the things our crews have experience with is hurricane restoration efforts. Most recently in the historic restoration in Puerto Rico back in 2018 when Hurricane Maria affected that area. And then just a year prior in 2017 with Hurricane Irma when it also affected Florida,” Cullen said.

He said lineworkers and support staff recognize the responsibility to customers and the industry bands together.

