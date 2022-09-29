News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Portage County authorities waiting on DNA confirmation to ID body found in cornfield

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Sheriff’s Office is waiting on DNA confirmation on identification following the discovery of a body a week ago.

Sheriff Mike Lukas said the investigation is ongoing.

On Sept. 22, a body was found in a cornfield in the town of Belmont by a farm worker. Authorities said the death at this time is being investigated as suspicious.

Deputies from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office responded and found the body in the cornfield near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein Road. The Portage County Medical Examiner was notified and responded to the scene. It appears the individual had been at this location for some time due to decomposition.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin Crime Lab to positively identify the deceased person.

Assisting in the investigation is the Wisconsin Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, Almond Fire Department and the Portage County Medical Examiner’s Office. At this time, it appears to be an isolated incident and the public is not at any risk.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan, 12, was riding his bike with friends when he was hit by a car. His mom took him to the...
Caught on video: School superintendent hits 12-year-old with his car
UPDATE: One person dead in semi crash on Hwy 10
License plate reader cameras to likely be installed in Wausau next year
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
Marshfield Police release photo of suspect in furniture theft scheme
1 of 2 people identified in Marshfield business scam arrested

Latest News

Kobussen Buses, a partner of the DeForest Area School District, is hiring amid a bus driver...
No busing in Oshkosh Area School District after catalytic converter thieves strike again
OktoberFest Fall Market to happen Saturday Oct. 1
Wisconsin businesses come together to provide an Oktoberfest public market
- 7 Things You Need to Know
- 7 Things You Need to Know
Marathon County Community Conversation: Child Care
Community partners work together to solve the childcare crisis