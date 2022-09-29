News and First Alert Weather App
Nekoosa Giant Pumpkin Festival is Oct. 1-2

Nekoosa Giant Pumpkin Festival
Nekoosa Giant Pumpkin Festival(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - For more than two decades, crowds have visited Nekoosa for the annual Giant Pumpkin Festival.

The event is Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1-2 at Riverside Park in Nekoosa. The event includes a carnival, craft show, car show, tractor show, farmer’s market and of course the giant pumpkin drop.

The event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $4, kids age 4-7 are $1 and under 3 is free. There is also on-site parking available for $5 or you can park at the Nekoosa schools and take the pumpkin shuttle for free. Riverside Park is located at 916 Prospect Ave. in Nekoosa.

Pumpkin drops are Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m.

NewsChannel 7 is a proud sponsor of this event.

